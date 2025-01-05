Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $12.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.57.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.89 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 446,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

