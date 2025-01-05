CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
CorVel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $110.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.15. CorVel has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $127.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $125,072.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $307,321. This represents a 28.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
