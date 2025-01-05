Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, January 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($12.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($8.60). The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.