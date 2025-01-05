Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 16.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, January 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
