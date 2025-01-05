Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 1.8 %
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $105,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
