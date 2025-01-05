Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

