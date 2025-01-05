Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. 33,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 71,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a current ratio of 42.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.72 million and a PE ratio of -43.60.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

