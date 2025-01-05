Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as high as $6.79. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 9,292 shares trading hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.