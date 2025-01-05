David M. Carter Sells 4,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $105,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,860.70. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $27.48 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

