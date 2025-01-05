DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.83. DynaResource shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2,050 shares traded.
DynaResource Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.
DynaResource Company Profile
DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
