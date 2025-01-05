Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.28 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 65.60 ($0.81). Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 63.90 ($0.79), with a volume of 293,085 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.86) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.28. The stock has a market cap of £158.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($78,260.87). Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

