Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Emblem Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
About Emblem
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
