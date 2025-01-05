Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.18 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 83.60 ($1.04). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.05), with a volume of 477,958 shares traded.

Empiric Student Property Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.03. The company has a market capitalization of £509.36 million, a PE ratio of 937.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Empiric Student Property Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Insider Transactions at Empiric Student Property

About Empiric Student Property

In related news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 25,316 shares of Empiric Student Property stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £17,974.36 ($22,328.40). Also, insider Donald Grant acquired 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,832.20 ($24,636.27). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

