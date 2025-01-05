Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.97 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $432.71 million and approximately $20.97 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,861,790,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,137,896 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

