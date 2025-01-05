EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $230.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.86 and a 200 day moving average of $210.41. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,878. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 652,515 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after buying an additional 361,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after buying an additional 85,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

