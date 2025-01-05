Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.16 billion and approximately $187.08 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $27.67 or 0.00028301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97,768.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.76 or 0.00477414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00114049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.70 or 0.00201193 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00019402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,231,041 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.