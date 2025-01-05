Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, January 13th

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 10th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 1.5 %

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.39. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Invst LLC owned 1.00% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

