Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. Eventbrite has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $9.20.

In related news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,078.85. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 151.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 61.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 42.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

