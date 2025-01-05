Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $62.10. 59,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 64,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.
Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $866.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $287,000.
About Fidelity Value Factor ETF
The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
