Financial Contrast: Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Arcadia Biosciences are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 1 3.50

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences -110.61% -52.63% -34.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Arcadia Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $16.75 million 2.78 $11.50 million N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $5.48 million 1.58 -$13.98 million ($4.28) -1.49

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited engages in planting, cultivating, processing, and selling processed tea in Mainland China. It offers processed white tea, black tea, and refined tea products to wholesale distributors and end-user retail customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Ningde, China.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

