Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $208.57 on Thursday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.00.
Fiserv Company Profile
