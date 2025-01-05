Flutter Entertainment plc’s Latest 8-K Filing Reveals Regulatory Disclosure Requirements

In accordance with regulatory obligations, Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE: FLUT) recently unveiled key details in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 2, 2025. The company disclosed its “RNS Announcement” concerning total voting rights, released through the Regulatory News Service (RNS) in London.

The announcement, as detailed in Exhibit 99.1 of the Form 8-K filing, focuses on compliance with the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The report specifies that as of December 31, 2024, there were 177,895,367 ordinary shares in circulation, each with a nominal value of €0.09, and entitling shareholders to one vote per share.

The document further outlines the figure shareholders should use as the reference point for calculations related to their obligation to disclose interest or changes in their interest in Flutter Entertainment plc under the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s regulations.

Fiona Gildea, Deputy Company Secretary at Flutter Entertainment plc, signed off on the regulatory disclosure, emphasizing the company’s commitment to upholding transparency and fulfilling its regulatory responsibilities.

As per the filing, no further financial statements or exhibits were provided beyond the RNS Announcement in the Form 8-K filing. Investors and stakeholders are advised to review the complete document on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website for comprehensive details regarding Flutter Entertainment’s recent disclosures and regulatory compliance efforts.

