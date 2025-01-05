Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.49 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.08). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 24,907,141 shares changing hands.

Greatland Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. The firm has a market cap of £666.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

