Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.96 and traded as low as C$9.95. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 23,304 shares traded.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.96.
About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF
Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.
