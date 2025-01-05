Head to Head Contrast: Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) vs. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Nano Nuclear Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 0 1 4.00 Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nano Nuclear Energy has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.74%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $38.08 billion 0.34 $977.82 million $0.70 7.94 Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Nano Nuclear Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Nano Nuclear Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 26.50% 9.00% 3.82% Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW. It also owns and operates 66,539.17 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

