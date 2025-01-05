Head to Head Review: Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) & Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newpark Resources and Innovex International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00 Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Newpark Resources currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Innovex International has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Innovex International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International is more favorable than Newpark Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources -28.47% 5.93% 4.08% Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newpark Resources and Innovex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Newpark Resources and Innovex International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources $748.37 million 0.00 $14.52 million ($1.83) N/A Innovex International $550.34 million 1.82 $600,000.00 $1.41 10.55

Newpark Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Innovex International. Newpark Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Newpark Resources has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Newpark Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Newpark Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Innovex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Newpark Resources beats Innovex International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Innovex International

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

