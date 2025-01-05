Head to Head Survey: United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) versus Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) and Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United States Antimony and Stardust Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Antimony 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stardust Power 0 0 1 2 3.67

United States Antimony presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.91%. Stardust Power has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 238.75%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than United States Antimony.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

United States Antimony has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stardust Power has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United States Antimony and Stardust Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony -45.32% -16.58% -14.69% Stardust Power N/A N/A -94.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United States Antimony and Stardust Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony $10.22 million 19.74 -$6.35 million ($0.04) -46.50 Stardust Power N/A N/A $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Stardust Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United States Antimony.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of United States Antimony shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Stardust Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of United States Antimony shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.6% of Stardust Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stardust Power beats United States Antimony on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. The company also offers coarse and fine zeolite for soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, and animal nutrition applications, as well as in catalysts, petroleum refining, concrete, solar energy and heat exchange, desiccants, pellet binding, horse and kitty litter, and floor cleaners, as well as carriers for insecticides, pesticides, and herbicides. In addition, it recovers unrefined and refined gold and silver. United States Antimony Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Thompson Falls, Montana.

About Stardust Power

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

