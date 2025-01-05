HEICO (NYSE:HEI) vs. StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Critical Analysis

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) and HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares StandardAero and HEICO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StandardAero N/A N/A N/A HEICO 12.64% 14.51% 6.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of HEICO shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of HEICO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StandardAero 0 3 6 1 2.80 HEICO 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of current ratings for StandardAero and HEICO, as reported by MarketBeat.

StandardAero presently has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.36%. HEICO has a consensus target price of $270.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Given StandardAero’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than HEICO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StandardAero and HEICO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StandardAero $4.99 billion 1.61 N/A N/A N/A HEICO $3.86 billion 8.56 $403.60 million $3.66 65.02

HEICO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StandardAero.

Summary

HEICO beats StandardAero on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. The company's Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio frequency (RF) interference shielding and suppression filters; power conversion and interface; interconnection devices; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; memory products and specialty semiconductors; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; RF and microwave products; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems and airborne antennas; nuclear radiation detectors; silicone products; power amplifiers; ceramic-to-metal feedthroughs and connectors; technical surveillance countermeasures equipment; RF receivers and sources; embedded computing solutions; test sockets and adapters; and radiation assurance services. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

