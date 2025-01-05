Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.47 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.05). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.04), with a volume of 234,281 shares trading hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.52. The stock has a market cap of £282.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Henderson High Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,782.61%.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

