High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Shares Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 1,310,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

High Tide Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

