Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 100% – Still a Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) was up 100% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 367,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

