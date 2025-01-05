Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and traded as low as $12.55. Inpex shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 59,441 shares trading hands.

Inpex Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83.

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.