Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $65,800.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,034.10. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Kolodzieski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $63,800.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Edward Kolodzieski sold 26,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $813,540.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $992.63 million, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 307.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

