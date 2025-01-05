Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells 17,259 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $148,945.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,251.83. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Boone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,157.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Karen Boone sold 13,484 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $111,512.68.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.07 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

View Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.