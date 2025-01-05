Insider Selling: XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Major Shareholder Sells $18,346.50 in Stock

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 20,385 shares of XChange TEC.INC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $18,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748. This represents a 67.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 12,027 shares of XChange TEC.INC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $10,704.03.

XChange TEC.INC Price Performance

NASDAQ XHG opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69. XChange TEC.INC has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

