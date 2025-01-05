Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 12.65 ($0.16), with a volume of 932 shares changing hands.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Up 4.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The company has a market cap of £11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 0.09.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inspiration Healthcare Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.