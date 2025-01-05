Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.
Read Our Latest Report on Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment
In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $518,478.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,116.16. This represents a 21.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Entertainment
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.