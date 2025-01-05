Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Mark Adam Wallace Sells 6,000 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
KEYS stock opened at $163.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $175.39.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 318.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
