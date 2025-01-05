KickToken Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.15 million and $0.24 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00007079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,542,152 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,542,327.36181453. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00944477 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.