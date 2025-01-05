Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) President Sells $502,380.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after buying an additional 2,872,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 295.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,489 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

