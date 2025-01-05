Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy Rating

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,732 shares of company stock worth $10,861,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

