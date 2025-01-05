Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $523.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $611.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $602.00 to $543.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.36.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $481.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.34. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

