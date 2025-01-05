Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lyft from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

LYFT opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -89.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.09. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $163,639.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,018.86. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,242 shares of company stock valued at $427,330. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

