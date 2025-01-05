Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $164.85 and traded as low as $142.80. Marubeni shares last traded at $152.89, with a volume of 20,748 shares changing hands.

Marubeni Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

