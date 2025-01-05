Matthew R. Dobson Sells 2,908 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,908 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $28,876.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,702.94. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31.

Get Zuora alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 272 Capital LP grew its stake in Zuora by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 493,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 108,201 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 5,091,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,556,000 after buying an additional 1,332,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, BDF Gestion grew its stake in Zuora by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zuora

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.