Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 1,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.
