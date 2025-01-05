Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.27 and traded as high as $219.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $218.17, with a volume of 4,508 shares trading hands.

Monarch Cement Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Monarch Cement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

