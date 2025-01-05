Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $97.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.
NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 60.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,242,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
