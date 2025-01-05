NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9,674.45 ($120.18) and traded as low as GBX 9,472 ($117.66). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 9,522 ($118.29), with a volume of 481,175 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,830.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,674.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,449.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other news, insider Jeremy Stakol sold 26,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,879 ($122.72), for a total transaction of £2,620,207.17 ($3,254,915.74). Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

