Oasys 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $998,872.07 (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $122.21 million and approximately $998,872.07 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,528,673,902 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,528,673,902.4514036 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03460739 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $862,304.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

