Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 2,197 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,219,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 941,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

